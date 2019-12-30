Railways Tweets Warning To Citizens After Youth Loses Life Performing Stunt

The Central Railways warned passengers to not perform stunts in local trains after a 20-year-old boy in Kalyan died while performing students in a local train between Diva and Mumbra.

WATCH: LS Speaker Om Birla Distributes Blankets At Kota Railway Station

Railway authorities alert passengers

In a tweet, the Railways said that a young life was lost while performing stunts. They requested passengers to avoid attempting such dangerous stunts. They also asked passengers to be safe and be responsible.

READ: Railway Min Piyush Goyal Lauds 2 Army Doctors For Aiding Woman In Delivery Onboard Train

A video of the incident was also shared by the Railway Ministry along with a warning that the incident is illegal and can prove fatal.

The tweet said, "Do not attempt stunts in trains, as it is illegal and can also prove fatal. On December 26, a youth by the name of Dilshaan lost his life while leaning out of the train doing stunts. For your own safety please avoid leaning out of moving trains or attempting to climb aboard moving trains as it can be fatal."

In the video, the boy can be seen stretching out of the train while holding the pole. At one point, he bends to avoid a pillar. However, he is not able to avoid another pole. He hit the pole and subsequently fell back inside the train.

He was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

READ: Mumbai: Western Railway Earns Rs 40.03 Crore From Its First AC Local Train

READ: General Manager Of North Eastern Railway Speaks On Effect Of Economic Slowdown On Railway