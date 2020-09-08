5 Missing Arunachal Pradesh Youths Found By China's PLA, Handover Modalities In Process

In a positive development amid the LAC faceoff, the Chinese Army confirmed that the 5 missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found. This was revealed by Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday. Mentioning that the People's Liberation Army had responded to the hotline message sent by the Indian Army, he added that further modalities to hand over the persons to Indian authorities are being worked out.

China's PLA has responded to the hotline message sent by Indian Army. They have confirmed that the missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by their side. Further modalities to handover the persons to our authority is being worked out. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 8, 2020

Case of missing youths

The disappearance of five people from Arunachal Pradesh came to the fore when Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering raised the issue. Claiming that the youths from the Upper Subansiri district had been abducted by PLA, he called for a befitting reply to China. Reportedly, the family members of the missing persons in Nacho approached the Indian Army on September 5.

They stated that the youths had gone for an outing towards Tungdhara and have not come back. Expressing the apprehension that they might have unintentionally crossed the Line of Actual Control, the kin requested the Army and district administration for help. As per reports, two of their friends who managed to return home also indicated that the youths had been abducted.

SHOCKING NEWS: Five people from Upper Subansiri district of our state Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly been ‘abducted’ by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).



Few months earlier,a similar incident happened. A befitting reply must be given to #PLA and #CCPChina. @PMOIndia https://t.co/8gRdGsQfId pic.twitter.com/KbDMJ3bUi2 — Ninong Ering (@ninong_erring) September 4, 2020

The LAC faceoff

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. In the standoff period, multiple rounds of Corps Commander-level meetings and WMCC talks have been held between India and China. During the July 5 conversation between the Special Representatives National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, it was agreed that early and total disengagement along with de-escalation from the border areas should take place as per the bilateral agreements.

In his meeting with Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe in Moscow on September 4, noted that the action of the PLA troops was in violation of bilateral agreements. While emphasising that the Indian Army had taken a very responsible approach towards border management, he reiterated that the troops will leave no stone unturned to protect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Moreover, he said that the Line of Actual Control must be strictly respected.

