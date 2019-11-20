Mixed Media Journalism Is The New Art Form Of The Millennial | Know More About It Here

Mixed media journaling or art journalism is the method of inducing multiple art ideas like drawing, crafting and calligraphy into diaries or journals. According to mixedmedia.club, art journaling is a creative visualisation on paper. The interesting fact about mixed media journaling is that there are no rules of what needs to be done like in mainstream art forms; one can make unique mixes according to their style and preferences.

Also Read | Paper Basket: A DIY Craft Guide On How To Make Them With Your Kids

A sample of mixed media journalism by poet and artist Noor Unnahar:

The main reasons why art journals are a niche favourite is because of the freedom of creativity: it can be a test book, a list of ideas or scribbled down designs. It can be a practice book for the larger canvas. Some mixed media artists use art journals as elaborate memo books, which includes drawings and samples of what can be achieved on real-life sizes. According to reports, some keep mixed media journals as visual diaries of the sequence of events of the day. They describe their daily, monthly or weekly events using art and craft. The reason for keeping an art journal might vary because some individuals find solace in the process of creation and not have any objective of the complete work.

Also Read | Home Decor: Tips And DIY Artwork Ideas To Decorate Your Walls

Mixed media journalism can be simple art and craft cuttings coordinated on a similar theme:

Things required to create art journals involve the basics like journals or diaries with water-resistant pages. There is a range of art journals available on e-commerce websites. One needs to have markers, glue, scissors and other such basic stationery. Advanced items can include craft papers, laces, paint, embellishments, and so on.

Also Read | Paper Boat: Indulge In Fun Boat-making Through These DIY Craft Ideas

Also Read | The Best DIY Lighting Ideas For Your Home Decor That Are A Must-try