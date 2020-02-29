MNS Alleges Trees In Govt Quarters Injected With Chemicals, Felled To Put Up Hoardings

On Friday, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) wrote a letter to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asking them to take immediate cognisance of trees that were being chopped-off illegally. The letter alleged that the trees near Kaveri government quarters in Worli were being injected with chemicals to slowly kill them, after which they were chopped-off stating that they were ill.

The space that was being cleared was then being used to put up hoardings and government advertisements particularly for the Swachh Bharat Mission. The MNS cited their complaint under the National Green Tribunal Act (NGT). The NGT enables the creation of a special tribunal to handle the expeditious disposal of the cases pertaining to environmental issues.

The MNS also released pictures showing spots where the trees had been injected and how they were slowly drying and rotting up.

