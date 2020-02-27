SHOCKING: MNS Puts Up Posters Offering Cash Reward For 'info On Pak-B'desh Infiltrators'

In a shocking development, Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) on Thursday, has put up posters announcing Rs 5000 cash reward to anyone providing information about alleged infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh. The posters were spotted in Aurangabad which MNS refers to as 'Sambhaji Nagar' and announced ist anti-infiltration stance. The fiery MNS chief has time and again claimed 'Throw infiltrators out'.

Earlier on February 13, MNS workers were reportedly roaming in different areas in Mumbai to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrants. A video accessed by Republic TV shows police personnel along with an MNS worker asking people living in a hutment to prove their Indian identity. As per sources, MNS activists learned that some people were staying illegally in the Borivali, which prompted them to call the police and verify the antecedents of the individuals concerned.

Addressing a massive rally at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on February 9, Raj Thackeray staunchly defended the CAA and the possible implementation of the National Register of Citizens. While acknowledging that the country had pressing issues such as education and unemployment, he opined that the issue of infiltrators was of utmost significance. He added that India was not a 'Dharmshala' and that infiltrators were living everywhere.

Raj Thackeray remarked, "Now the issue is NRC. Do they think my country is a Dharamshala? They are coming from anywhere, living anywhere. I know we have issues of water, education, unemployment but the issue of infiltrators is equally important."

In the same rally, Raj Thackeray backed the CAA stating 'where else will Hindus go?'. This was a clear shift from his previous stance prior to the state polls in October - where he vocally opposed the CAA. Shiv Sena too taunted Raj's change in stance from 'Marathi manoos' to 'Hindutva' pointing out that he now backed the Act when he had just opposed the act a month ago. Refraining to support the CAA, MNS has now decided to focus on the 'remove infiltrators' pitch but has not vocally come out in support to a nationwide NRC.

