MoS Sambhuraje Desai Assures Precautionary Measures Following MNS' Contentious Poster

Following Maharashtra Navanirman Sena's (MNS) contentious poster, Minister of State for Home Affairs Sambhuraje Desai stated that the home department will do the needful as far as the law and order are concerned. Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) on Thursday, has put up posters announcing Rs 5,000 cash reward to anyone providing information about alleged infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Speaking to ANI, the Home Minister said precautionary measures will be taken and stated that the Home department is on high alert regarding the same.

"Our home department will do the needful as far as law and order are concerned. Nobody can enter another house without notice. If people complain, the inquiry will be maintained. If there are law and order problem, precaution will be taken. The home department regarding this."

READ: SHOCKING: MNS puts up posters offering cash reward for 'info on Pak-B'desh infiltrators'

MNS' identify infiltrators drive

Earlier on February 13, MNS workers were reportedly roaming in different areas in Mumbai to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrants. A video accessed by Republic TV shows police personnel along with an MNS worker asking people living in a hutment to prove their Indian identity. As per sources, MNS activists learned that some people were staying illegally in the Borivali, which prompted them to call the police and verify the antecedents of the individuals concerned.

READ: Raj Thackeray backs CAA at MNS rally, questions ‘why admit Muslims from Pakistan?

MNS' pro-NRC rally

Addressing a massive rally at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on February 9, Raj Thackeray staunchly defended the CAA and the possible implementation of the National Register of Citizens. While acknowledging that the country had pressing issues such as education and unemployment, he opined that the issue of infiltrators was of utmost significance. He added that India was not a 'Dharmshala' and that infiltrators were living everywhere.

Raj Thackeray remarked, "Now the issue is NRC. Do they think my country is a Dharamshala? They are coming from anywhere, living anywhere. I know we have issues of water, education, unemployment but the issue of infiltrators is equally important."

READ: Raj Thackeray's MNS tweaks Indian pledge in poster: 'Infiltrators not my brother-sister'

READ: MNS workers follow Raj Thackeray's call, barge into huts suspecting B'deshi infiltrators