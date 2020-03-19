MASSIVE: Modi Government Announces Stringent Measures To Combat Coronavirus; List Here

In a massive development on Thursday, the government of India announced stringent measures to combat the novel Coronavirus crisis. For instance, international flights shall not be allowed to land in India from March 22 for a week. Moreover, the Centre has directed the state governments to advise the people below the age of 10 and above the age of 65 to remain at home. The state governments have also been instructed to enforce work from home for private sector employees barring for those working in emergency or essential services. Meanwhile, the Railways and airlines have been asked to suspend all concessional travel except for students, patients and divyang category. To minimize crowding, all Group B and C central government employees will attend office on alternate weeks besides the introduction of staggered timings for all employees.

4 deaths reported due to COVID-19

India has already suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. The Centre had “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. Currently, there are 173 confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus with one death reported in Mumbai, Delhi, Kalaburagi and Punjab each. Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm later in the day where he is expected to talk about issues related to COVID-19.

