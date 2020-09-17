PM Modi Thanks Prime Ministers Of Nepal And Bhutan For 'warm Birthday Wishes'

PM Narendra Modi, on Septemeber 17, thanked Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli and Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering for extending birthday wishes. In two separate tweets, Modi appreciated the 'good wishes and prayers'. While responding to Oli, PM Modi wrote that the country is looking forward to further strengthening the ties between India and Nepal. In another tweet he said that the friendship between India and Bhutan is a ‘shining example of mutual trust’.

Thank you, Excellency @kpsharmaoli ji! We look forward to the further strengthening of India-Nepal ties, based on our shared culture and history. https://t.co/68wkokpQk1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Thank you, Lyonchhen @pmbhutan for your warm good wishes and prayers!



We cherish the India-Bhutan friendship as a shining example of mutual trust and cooperation between neighbours. https://t.co/9ntgmEMLpC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

On the occasion of PM Modi’s 70th birthday, Oil had tweeted, “Warm greeting to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness. We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries”.

On the other hand, Tshering said, "The people and government of Bhutan convey prayers for your success and well being on Your Excellency’s 70th birth anniversary. Under your leadership, we are confident that India will continue to achieve even greater transformation”.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin were among those to convey their best wishes to PM Narendra Modi. Several Indian leaders also congratulated PM Modi on his birthday. Wishes poured in from Bollywood stars as well, Anupam Kher, Daler Mehndi, Manoj Joshi were among those who expressed pride about having Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister, while highlighting his achievements and praising his qualities.

BJP celebrates PM Modi’s birthday

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), on the other hand, has organised a Seva Saptah from September 14 to 20 to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday by distributing ration amongst the needy, organising blood donation camps and eye-check up camps. According to ANI, the party is also undertaking social initiative across the nation during this week-long event. BJP MP Arun Singh also flagged off a cycle rally on the occasion of PM Narendra Modi's birthday.

BJP workers celebrated Modi's 70th birthday at India Gate in New Delhi on Thursday. The party workers had made a cake of 70 kg laddu to celebrate the occasion. Party leader Shyam Jaju also participated in the celebration. In Vadodara, the party has offered life insurance to over 20,000 people under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY). As in Delhi, people in Coimbatore also celebrated the Prime Minister's birthday with 70kgs of laddu. They offered laddu to Lord Shiva ahead of his birthday.

