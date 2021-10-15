Addressing his annual Vijaya Dashami speech, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh head Mohan Bhagwat on Friday lauded the healthcare and frontline workers for their dedicated efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. While speaking to the people in Nagpur, Bhagwat highlighted that the society has exemplified resilience through its collective efforts during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic which was far more destructive and did not spare anyone. "Yet efforts of the men and women who were selflessly dedicated in the service of humankind despite serious health hazards posed by the disease are praiseworthy", he added.

RSS Chief cautions people to comply with COVID-19 guidelines

Further expressing concern regarding the possible third wave of the COVID-19, RSS Chief cautioned the people to comply with the guidelines of the Government and remain careful from the virus. Bhagwat also said that the danger still continues to loom and everyone must be prepared to face the third wave.

Talking about the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the RSS chief said that coronavirus vaccinations are being administered to the people on a large basis and the drive needs to be completed soon. "The society at large is vigilant and Sangh Swayamsevaks along with several other righteous people and organisations have trained workers right up to the village level who will maintain vigilance and garner on-ground support in case of emergency", Bhagwat said.

Vijaya Dashami address by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh

The Vijaya Dashami address which is a crucial and defining event for the organisation is conducted on an annual basis every year. It is during this address when the future plans and visions of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh are put forward for everyone to follow.

During this while, the RSS highlighted many other issues of national importance that need to be emphasized from the day onwards. These include India's population policy, healthcare system, OTT content, and many more.

Earlier in the day, he performed the 'Shastra Pooja' in its headquarters followed by a floral tribute at the samadhi sthal of 'Poojneeya Dr Hedgewar and Poojaneeya Guruji Golwalkar.'

Under the view of the pandemic situation, no chief guests were invited to the Vijaya Dashami address.

Meanwhile, Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami falls on the 10th day of the Navratri festival and marks the end of Navratri or Durga Puja.

