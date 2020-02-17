The Debate
Cong's Abhishek Singhvi Fires Scathing Review Of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Divorce Views

General News

In a sharp response to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement on divorce, Abhishek Singhvi said that a woman in a bad marriage should be encouraged to move out

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Congress

In a sharp response to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement on divorce, Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Monday has said that a woman in a bad marriage should be encouraged to get out. He added that RSS is the "think tank" of the ruling party, and therefore they should be more responsible in making statements like these. Bhagwat had on Sunday said that "divorce is more in educated and affluent families."

Divorce cases more in educated, affluent families: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat on Divorce

Addressing the RSS workers in Ahmedabad, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had said that divorce cases have increased in the recent years. He said: "Nowadays the number of divorce cases have increased a lot. People fight over trifle issues. The cases of divorce are more in educated and affluent families because with education and affluence comes arrogance, as a result of which families fall apart. The society also falls apart because society is also a family," Bhagwat was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the RSS.

RSS chief raises concern over violence & unrest in society, says 'Everyone is unhappy'

Published:
