RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Opposes 'nationalism', Suggests Using Alternative Terms

While speaking for an RSS event in Ranchi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke about what the true meaning of 'nationalism' was and how it was severely misunderstood these days. He stated that during his visit abroad, he was told that certain English words did not stand for what they traditionally meant, and one such word was 'nationalism'. He stated that the meaning of 'nationalism' is often paralleled with a 'Nazi' or a 'fascist' ideology these days.

Read: Cong's Abhishek Singhvi fires scathing review of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's divorce views

"I was told, using the word 'nation' is okay, 'national' is okay, 'nationality' is okay, just don't say nationalism. It has other contexts like Hitler, Nazism, Fascism, this word has slowly evolved to have other connotations," said Mohan Bhagwat

''Nationalism' isn't taken in a positive sense'

The RSS Chief emphasised on the importance of making India, a superpower in the world stating that unlike other superpowers, India would never misuse or exert its influence over others, since it was not its 'temperament'. "We have to make our country big, make it the best in the entire world, make it a world-class country. There are many countries in the world who became the biggest, now there are nowhere, there are some who are still on the top. The word used is 'Mahashakti (superpower)"

Read: Divorce cases more in educated, affluent families: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

"What do countries do when they become the strongest? They exert their influence over other countries, they exploit other countries' resources for themselves. That's why researchers believe that a country becoming too powerful is bad for the world. A word like 'nationalism' isn't taken to be in a positive way these days," remarked Mohan Bhagwat.

Read: CPI(M) likens RSS to SDPI & Jamaat-e-islami; vows to end 'both polarisation agenda'

'India can unite the world'

He added that whenever India has become powerful, it has instead benefited other countries and the world instead. "Other countries have become radicalized with power, the reason why the world isn't peaceful today. India has never done that. India has to grow for the world.

"Our meaning of growing is not that we will conquer neighbouring areas. India has always had this one ideology-- We will never become slaves and we will never put anyone into slavery. There is no one to unite the world. Only forces that divide the world. The world needs India to fill this gap."

Read: Sonam Kapoor slams RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's 'divorce more in educated families' argument