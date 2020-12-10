Money Laundering Case: Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik Reaches ED Office After Multiple Summons

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday reached the office of the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with a money laundering case. Both Sarnaik and his son Vihang have been summoned multiple times for their alleged connections with private security firm TOPS group, which is under the ED scanner.

Previously, the Ovala-Majiwada MLA did not answer the ED summons citing that he was quarantined. On November 26, the agency arrested Sarnaik's close associate Amit Chandole. He remained the ED custody till November 29, before the court remanded him to judicial custody. As per reports, the agency is likely to move the Bombay High Court, seeking Chandole's custody for more days.

ED conducts raids at Sarnaik's premises

On November 25, the ED carried out searches at the offices and residential premises associated with Pratap Sarnaik and a private security firm in connection with a money-laundering investigation.

In the case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 10 locations in Mumbai and Thane were raided. As per sources, the agency seized electronic evidence including a computer. Subsequently, Sarnaik's son Vihang was taken to the ED office in Mumbai and interrogated for nearly five hours. Sources added that Vihang Sarnaik was interrogated regarding alleged transactions from foreign locations and the money trail.

Sena-BJP spat over ED summons

Terming the raids as "dirty politics", Sena MP Sanjay Raut accused BJP of misusing investigative agencies. He asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will remain in power for the next 25 years.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar also slammed the Centre for seeking to “demoralise the ruling alliance”. However, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam caused some embarrassment for the state government by alleging that some Shiv Sena leaders have been involved in corruption.

Previously, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis took a dig at the Shiv Sena MLA for skipping the ED summons. The BJP leader opined that it would have been appropriate for Sarnaik to appear before the investigative agency and clear his position on the allegations against him.

