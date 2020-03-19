Shocker: Health MoS Choubey Peddles 'Sunlight's Vitamin-D Kills Virus' Advice Amid COVID19

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Thursday speaking about the coronavirus outbreak across India said the people should spend at least 15 minutes in the sun as the Vitamin D provided by the Sun improves immunity and kills viruses.

'Vitamin D improves immunity and also kills such viruses'

Speaking to news agency ANI outside Parliament he said, "I feel that from 11 am to 2 pm, there is ample of sunlight so it is better to spend at least 15 minutes under the Sun. The sunlight provides Vitamin D, improves immunity and also kills such viruses."

#WATCH Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey: People should spend at least 15 minutes in the sun. The sunlight provides Vitamin D, improves immunity and also kills such (#Coronavirus) viruses. pic.twitter.com/F80PX6VOmy — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

He added, "To tackle the coronavirus, the Central government is working very hard at all the levels along with the states. We are issuing new advisories. We have banned people from entering India from the countries where the virus is spreading quickly. We are doing our best. People who are quarantined for two weeks are recovering as well. People should also create awareness and follow the government's advice such as not going into crowded places, washing hands etc."

PM Modi to address the nation on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Thursday regarding the ongoing coronavirus outbreak across the world and the efforts to combat it. The address comes after a high-level meeting the Prime Minister chaired on Wednesday evening to review the efforts to contain COVID-19. The country has seen more than 160 cases of coronavirus so far and three patients have died.

Over the past weeks, various state governments have shut down educational institutions, malls and cinema halls, cancelled sports gatherings and functions and urged people not to travel. The Central government has shut down all the monuments, museums and national parks.

The World Health Organisation has praised India's commitment to combat the novel coronavirus. "I think the commitment of the Indian government from the top level -- the Prime Minister's office himself -- has been enormous, very impressive. This is one of the reasons why India is doing very well," said Henk Bekedam, the WHO Representative to India.

