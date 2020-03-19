HCL Noida Office Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Company Issues Statement

An employee from the Nodia office of HCL Technologies was tested positive for Coronavirus on Thursday after having recently returned from international travel. The employee had fortunately been in self-isolation after his return to India. HCL Technologies released an official statement on the situation and said, "One employee from our Noida office has tested positive for Coronavirus while he was in self-isolation after his return from international travel. Our office is following all government and health advisory protocols."

Read: PM Modi To Address Nation At 8 Pm Today Over Coronavirus, Efforts To Combat Outbreak

'COVID-19 Contingency Plan invoked'

"We have invoked our COVID-19 Contingency Plan in all geographies which aims at maximizing Work from Home to aid social distancing and also issued a Travel Advisory across the company, taking full precautionary measures and suspending all non-essential travel until further notice. Our recently launched global helpline for Covid-19 provides 24*7 support to our employees," added the company in their statement.

Read: Sitaram Yechury Questions PM Modi's Slated Address To Nation On Coronavirus

PM to address Nation

In view of the rapid spread of the novel Coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will address the nation at 8 pm over issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it. Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi chaired a meeting with senior officials to review the ongoing efforts to contain coronavirus pandemic in India. So far, India has over 170 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and has reported three deaths.

Read: Pakistan FM Qureshi Tests Negative On Return From China; Goes Into Self-isolation

PM Shri @narendramodi will address the nation on 19th March 2020 at 8 PM, during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 18, 2020

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has risen to 185, including foreign nationals. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. A third death was reported in India on Tuesday in Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital. Earlier, two deaths were reported in Kalaburgi and West Delhi.

The Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster", and has since issued even more advisories and travel restrictions.

Read: CBSE Board Exams Postponed Till March 31 Due To Coronavirus Outbreak, Orders HRD Ministry

(With Agency Inputs)