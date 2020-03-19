Coronavirus: Sachin Tendulkar Uses Test Cricket Analogy For Inspiring All To Fight Disease

The rise of the coronavirus outbreak has already impacted many sporting events across the world. In cricket itself, the action-packed Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) got suspended just prior to the commencement of its playoffs stage. The India vs South Africa and Australia vs New Zealand ODI series got called off after their respective first matches itself. Moreover, the launch of the highly-anticipated Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season got postponed to April 15 instead of its initial commencement date of March 29.

Sachin Tendulkar uses ‘Test cricket’ for fans to tackle coronavirus pandemic

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is one of the most influential sporting figures worldwide. The cricketing legend recently joined the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) ‘Safe Hands Challenge’. Tendulkar also took to Twitter where he can be seen explaining his followers the benefits of staying hygienic during the ongoing coronavirus season.

In an exclusive with a leading Indian daily, Sachin Tendulkar used a Test cricket metaphor and urged fans to follow suit of the game’s purest format for tackling coronavirus. He said that just as coronavirus is a disease the world is yet to understand completely, Test cricket is something that rewards its players who keep patience in situations they don’t understand. Sachin Tendulkar also cited Test cricket’s example by saying it is a team game and only partnerships and teamwork can win a team matches. Similarly, the impact of coronavirus can be kept at bay only if all of us take necessary precautions against the same.

🚨Announcement🚨: #VIVOIPL suspended till 15th April 2020 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation.



More details ➡️ https://t.co/hR0R2HTgGg pic.twitter.com/azpqMPYtoL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 13, 2020

