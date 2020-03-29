Motilal Oswal Donates 5 Crore To PM CARES Fund To Help Fight Coronavirus; PM Modi Applauds

Financial Services firm Motilal Oswal has announced that it'll be donating Rs 5 crore to the Prime Minister's PM CARES fund in order to combat the spread of coronavirus. The donation comes after PM Narendra Modi urged the citizens to make donations in order to help the government fight the virus.

Donations to fight COVID-19

At this time when all of us need to help our fellow Indians in whatever way we can, @MotilalOswalLtd pledges to contribute ₹5 crores to @narendramodi ji's PM- CARES Fund. Let's all save lives and fight the #COVID19 crisis together. Health is Wealth. #India #PMCARES. @PMOIndia 🙏🏽 https://t.co/UOYFAibtGV — Motilal Oswal (@MrMotilalOswal) March 28, 2020

In a tweet on Saturday, founder and CEO of the firm Motilal Oswal announced the donation and called on others to do the same as well. PM Modi appreciated the gesture and also mentioned that he was happy to see corporate India get together to help fight the virus.

Kudos to the Motilal Oswal group for this thoughtful gesture. It is heartening to see India’s corporates come together for this noble cause. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/lR7H95WFDd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

PM Modi on Saturday launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), where citizens can contribute to aide the government's efforts in supporting those affected by disasters - like COVID-19. This fund will provide relief to the affected from any walk of life dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation and PM Modi urged Indians to donate generously. It is chaired by PM Modi and includes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

PM Modi, on March 24 announced that the country will be in a lockdown for three weeks effective that midnight. In an address to the country PM Modi stated that in order to break the contact chain and stop the transmission of Coronavirus, it is important to stay at home and not venture out. Highlighting the dangers of venturing out, PM Modi warned the citizens that families will be devastated forever if the necessary precautions are not taken. He admitted that the country will be facing severe economic setbacks, but the lockdown is absolutely necessary.

