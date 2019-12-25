Right 'match' For Cows? MP Animal Husbandry Dept Compiles Bulls' 'matrimonial'

The Madhya Pradesh Animal Husbandry Department compiled 'matrimonial record' comprising details of around 200 bulls of 16 different breeds to help farmers select the right "match" for their cows. The data has been launched under the name "Sire Directory" and is also available on the website - cssbhopal.com.

As per data available on the website under 'Pedigree Details 2019-20', the details along with photographs of the bulls has been uploaded on the website.

The information is divided into three parts--General Information, Performance Traits, and Testing for Genetic Disorders Done.

The General Information contains - Sire (bull) No or UID or any other, Breed, Sourcing of Bull, Date of Birth. Similarly, the performance traits contain - Dam's standard lactation, Milk Fat per cent, Mile Protein Per Cent, Sire Side information, etc. The bull breed tested for the matrimonial also consist of two imported breeds from abroad.

Dr Deepali Deshpandey, Manager at Central Semen Station Bhopal, while talking to ANI on Tuesday said, "There are 16 breeds of bulls available here. Two of them are exotic -- means they have been imported from outside -- Jersey and HF."

"After semen's quality is determined, it's frozen and stored. The Directory can be called a matrimonial record," said Deshpande.

She informed that female animals are not allowed to enter. The semen of the bulls are collected artificially and accordingly the bulls are trained.

"The new directory that we have made...its main objective is to let the farmers know the kind of bulls that we have. You can call it matrimonial...for the owners," she said while adding that these bulls also have a UID code. "All details are available in the directory along with the picture of the bull where farmers can view and select them according to the height, health of their cows," she added.

Using the available information online, a farmer can choose the right match for their cow to mate with.

Dr HBS Bhadauria, MD, MP Livestock & Poultry Development Corporation, said, "We have over 200 bulls of different breeds from which we collect semen. There is this entire "Kundli" of them. Their details are available in the form of "Sire Directory".

