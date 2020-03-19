MP CM Kamal Nath Breaks Silence As SC Orders Floor-test; Says 'Will Discuss & Decide'

After the Supreme Court's order for a floor test on Friday, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath , on Thursday, has said that the Congress will study the order and discuss it with legal experts. After getting all opinions, he added that he will decide the path ahead. While the BJP is confident that they will win the vote of confidence, Congress too has stated that it has the numbers to save its government.

Kamal Nath: 'Will discuss and decide'

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश का व इसके हर पहलू का हम अध्ययन करेंगे , हमारे विधि विशेषज्ञों से चर्चा करेंगे , सलाह लेंगे , फिर उसके आधार पर निर्णय लेंगे। — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) March 19, 2020

SC orders floor test

The two-judge SC bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta observed that the MP Assembly session should be reconvened on Friday for the sole purpose of holding a floor test by show of hands, while hearing a plea of BJP leaders seeking an immediate floor test. The entire proceedings will be videographed and telecasted live if possible. Moreover, the bench directed the authorities to ensure that there is no breach of law and order.

Most importantly, the rebel MLAs have not been compelled to attend the session. However, the DGP of Karnataka and MP have been asked to ensure the security of the aforesaid legislators if they choose to be a part of the floor test. The rebel MLAs have repeatedly refused to appear before the Speaker citing security concerns.

Madhya Pradesh political crisis

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - two of which returned to Kamal Nath's folds. Soon, 22 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia flew to Bengaluru and submitted their resignations. While Congress expelled the six cabinet ministers and the Speaker accepted their resignations, the biggest jolt occurred when former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and then joined the BJP.

While the BJP has been demanding a floor test, the Congress adjourned the Assembly till March 26 amid Coronavirus. With the current halfway mark at 114 in the 228-MLA assembly, BJP currently holds 107 MLAs of its own. Congress which held 114 MLAs - has now been reduced to 108, with the acceptance of the six ministers' resignation. Overall, if the resignation of all 22 rebel MLAs is accepted, the halfway mark will be reduced to 103.

