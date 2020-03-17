Shivraj Singh Challenges Kamal Nath For Floor Test, Says Situation Will Be 'crystal Clear'

Amid the high octane political drama in Madhya Pradesh with the rebel Congress MLAs breaking their silence, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed the Congress for alleging that BJP abducted their MLAs and challenged Chief Minister Kamal Nath to prove majority in the assembly.

"Congress was making noises that their MLAs have been abducted, all the MLAs have clarified that they are in Bengaluru on their own will, they are against the Madhya Pradesh government. Kamal Nath should not beat around the bush and conduct a floor test, the situation will become crystal clear. If you are in majority then why evading floor test and getting involved in a delaying tactic," Chauhan said while speaking with media.

"This government will not survive. BJP MLAs have paraded in front of the governor and the numbers are clear. This government has lost its majority. It is shocking that the government is taking decisions despite failing to prove majority. They have been given chances twice to prove majority, they ran away yesterday, prove your majority today. But there a limit to be shameless," Chauhan added.

READ | SC Agrees To Hear BJP Plea; Issues Notice To MP Speaker & Govt On Immediate Floor Test

Rebel MLAs hold press conference

Contradicting Congress' claims of MLAs being kidnapped and being held hostage, rebel Congress leader Govind Singh Rajput assured that the group of rebel legislators were in Bengaluru 'willingly'. Addressing a press briefing in Bengaluru he blamed Congress CM Kamal Nath for not hearing their ideas and demands for their respective constituencies, for even '15 minutes.'

The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Speaker, Principal Secretary of assembly and the Governor and listed the matter for hearing BJP's plea to conduct floor test on Wednesday. On Monday, minutes after the speaker NP Prajapati adjourned the assembly, without ordering a floor test, BJP moved Supreme Court against the speaker. The plea was filed by the party is Shivraj Singh Chouhan vs Speaker NP Prajapati and it urged the top court to order a floor test to ensure a stable government in Madhya Pradesh.

READ | 'Floor Test Will Have To Be Done Sooner Or Later': Shiv Sena Enters MP Muddle; Warns Cong

Though CM Kamal Nath has always maintained that he is ready for a floor test, the CM, however, had written a letter to the governor stating that "conducting a floor test at this time will be undemocratic and unconstitutional" seemingly putting efforts to delay floor test. Amid all the drama unfolding, all eyes are set for Wednesday's supreme court hearing which will pass judgement whether an immediate floor test should be conducted or not.

READ | Congress Refutes Rebel MLAs' Own Account; Insists They're Being Held Captive By BJP

READ | BIG: Rebel Scindia-camp Congress MLAs Say They Won't Join BJP Right Now; Cite MP Speaker