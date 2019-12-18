MP CM Kamal Nath Promises Transformation Of State In The Next Four Years

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, on Tuesday said that the state government is committed to transforming the state in the next four years. The remarks were made at an event that marked one year of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government. Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who was also present at the event, along with along with Kamal Nath, unveiled the 'Vision to Delivery Road Map 2020-25' that promises a million jobs, 100% enrolment in primary education and 0% dropout among other welfare measures.

READ: Have Fulfilled 365 Promises In First Year In Power: MP CM Kamal Nath

Roadmap released

At the event, CM Nath said, "Ours is a vision government and not a television government. We had said we will not make hollow announcements. We need a certificate of our people and not from others. We inherited an empty treasury a year ago and yet fulfilled 365 promises in as many days. We have a one-year action plan. We will create a mafia-free state, so that development can spread all over the state".

The 'Vision To Delivery' aims aims to make the state a prosperous one using six human development indexes comprising economic prosperity, social equity, cultural harmony, environmental sustainability, infrastructure development and good governance. Industrial growth, agriculture and allied sectors, education, public health and nutrition, inclusive growth, culture, heritage and tourism, youth welfare and sports, irrigation, energy and environment, urban development, rural development and good governance are focus areas.

READ: Citizenship (Amendment) Act To Distract People From Economic Slowdown, Says Kamal Nath

Speaking on the ocassion, Dr. Singh said, "Given the importance of agriculture in the economy of Madhya Pradesh, the commitment of state government towards improving lives of farmers and inclusive growth of other deprived sections of the society has already begun to yield results by newly launched schemes like ‘Jai Kisaan Loan Waiver Scheme’ where about two lakh farmers have been benefited up till now and remaining are going to be covered in the next cycle of the scheme."

Farm loan waiver, one of the primary promises of the Congress during the Assembly poll campaign late last year, has been in the crosshairs of the opposition BJP which has termed it ineffectual.



READ: Citizenship Law Divisive, Against Spirit Of Constitution: Kamal Nath

READ: Madhya Pradesh: Scindia Writes Letter To CM Kamal Nath, Asks Him To Revive Sugar Mills