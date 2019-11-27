MP: Forty One Women Made To Sleep On Floor In Gyaraspur PHC After Sterilisation Surgery

In Madhya Pradesh, forty-one women, who underwent sterilization surgery, were made to sleep on the floor at the Gyaraspur primary health centre (PHC) in Vidisha. The women reportedly went for sterilization to Gyaraspur primary health centre on November 25 which is 40 kilometres away from Vidisha. After the operations, they were made to sleep on the floor of the health centre. Hitting out at the Kamal Nath-led government, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said: "There are no arrangements for patients at the government hospital. This government is playing with the health of the people of the state."

Vidisha Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Ahirwar said, "A thorough probe will be conducted so that similar incidents are not repeated in future." Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister PC Sharma said that investigation is underway in the incident reported.

Earlier this month, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath expressed his desire of getting multiple industrialists to invest in MP, and also hoped for fresh investments to come in the region. He also said that his government had created an atmosphere of confidence in its 11-month-old rule through its policies and intentions, resulting in industries showing interest in the state. Nath said his government was working with "full commitment" in the health and education sectors and was also making efforts to reduce unemployment in MP.

The state's health budget was raised by 30 percent by the present Congress government. He also recently inaugurated a 350-bed district hospital building constructed at a cost of Rs 144 crore which would be upgraded to 500 beds and will be named after late Madhavrao Scindia. Nath also dedicated developmental works worth Rs 23 crore in Vidisha, a Lok Sabha stronghold of the BJP which has been won by Congress only two times, in 1980 and 1984.

