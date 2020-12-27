MP Man Brutally Killed By Employer; Air Compressor Allegedly Inserted Into His Rectum

A man has been brutally murdered on Saturday by his employer who allegedly pumped air into his private part with a compressor after a dispute in Gobardhan, Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, police said. As per Rajesh Singh Chandel, Superintendent of Police (SP), Shivpuri, the incident took place 45 days ago.

READ | Madhya Pradesh: Four Killed As Truck Overturns In Balaghat

The deceased was allegedly tortured by his employer

The deceased, reportedly named Permanandan Dhakad, a resident of Gazigad Dhoria village in Shivpuri district, worked as a daily wage laborer at a stone crusher. On December 8, he approached his employer, identified as Rajesh Rai, for wages. Rai allegedly thrashed Dhakad. As per reports, Rajesh along with his colleagues pumped air into Parmanand's private part with a compressor, and due to this unnatural physical torture, his condition worsened and eventually led to his death.

"This incident came to our knowledge today as no formal complaint was made in the case. I have instructed the concerned officer to take necessary action," said the SP.

READ | 3 Madhya Pradesh Cops Among 5 Arrested In UP's Noida For Alleged Extortion

READ | Madhya Pradesh: Top BJP Leaders Including Narendra Tomar, Scindia To Reach Out To Farmers

The deceased man's brother Dhaniram Dhakad said the incident took place on November 8.

"My brother went to work in the morning, and in the afternoon somebody told me that he has severe gastric pain. When I met him he told me that it wasn't gastric pain, but his employer, along with some colleagues pumped air into his rectum with a compressor. We took him to multiple hospitals but he died on Saturday," said Dhakad.

READ | Madhya Pradesh Govt Unveils Plan To Revamp Mandi Structure & Revenue Amid Farmers' Protest

(With ANI Inputs)