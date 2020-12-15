Madhya Pradesh: Top BJP Leaders Including Narendra Tomar, Scindia To Reach Out To Farmers

As a part of the BJP's outreach programme over the ongoing impasse between the Centre and the farmers, Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will address the farmers in Gwalior on Wednesday. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also address the Kisan Sammelan tomorrow.

Several Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders have been holding conferences with the farmers to clear the misconceptions over the three farm laws implemented which have created a nationwide stir now.

Apart from this, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Kailash Vijayvargiya will address the meeting in Indore while Prahlad Patel and Gopal Bhargava will meet farmers in the Sagar division of Madhya Pradesh.

BKU (Kisan) calls off protest

In a major breakthrough for the Centre, one of the leading farmers' factions - Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan) met with the Union Agriculture Minister met with and extended their support to the three farm laws. The union has also called off its agitation for a month to hold discussions with the Centre. Tomar has stated that during the meeting on Tuesday, the BKU leaders mentioned that there was a need for such agricultural reforms for a long time. Several farm unions from Haryana, Uttarakhand and now Uttar Pradesh have met the Union Minister and extended their support to the bills amid the ongoing nationwide stir against the same laws.

1,37,054 webinar & training sessions conducted

In June 2020, 708 trainings and webinars were organised covering 21,231 farmers. In July 2020, a total of 873 training and webinars were conducted reaching out to 26,196 farmers. 36,102 training and webinar sessions covering 27,07,977 farmers were conducted in the month of October 2020 whereas November 2020 witnessed 97,679 such sessions covering 64,36,198 farmers. Thee total number of training and webinar sessions conducted were 1,37,054 reaching out to 92,42,376 number of farmers as on between June to November 2020. Farmers were called for training at a commonplace in the Gram Panchayat while 2.23 crore SMS messages have been sent to farmers during the month of October.

To block Chilla border on Wednesday

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers continue to protest at borders of the national capital as the agitation has entered its 20th day now. The leaders have strengthened their resolve and remain stern in their demand to repeal all the three farm laws. In their media interaction on Tuesday, union leaders announced that they will completely block the Chilla Border between Delhi and Noida on Wednesday. The agitating farmers will also pay homage to all the farmers that have died amid the ongoing protest on December 20 from 11 am to 1 pm. Farmer leader Rishipal said that one farmer has died every day on an average since the protest started in the last week of November.

Farmers have expressed concerns over the abolishment of MSP, adding that the laws favour the corporates. On Monday, the Agriculture Minister met with MPs and MLAs from Haryana at the Krishi Bhavan whereas a delegation of Punjab BJP leaders, led by state president Ashwani Sharma met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MoS Som Prakash.