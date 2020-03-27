MS Dhoni Joins COVID-19 Battle, Makes Monetary Donation To Daily Wage Laborers In Pune

As India grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic and is on a 21-day lockdown, celebrities and sportspersons have stepped forward to help the poor & needy who are facing hurdles due to the complete shutdown. Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni has joined the fight against coronavirus by making a donation to daily wage laborers in Pune. The Captain Cool's better half took to her social media handle to share a screenshot of the donation made and urged people to come together in order to defeat the deadly virus. Daily wage laborers and the poor are the most affected by the 21-day lockdown as they battle hunger, virus & homelessness, even as the Indian government announced a series of measures to make sure no one is affected.

READ | COVID-19: J&K Police Register 38 FIRs; Seizes 547 Vehicles, Shops For Violating Lockdown

MS Dhoni joins the COVID-19 battle

READ | Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Madhya Pradesh Rises To 27

What lies ahead for MS Dhoni

The IPL 2020 will see MS Dhoni in action for the first time since India's semi-final loss to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final. Dhoni, who is in the final stages of career, would look at the T20 World Cup scheduled later in the year as his final frontier and the IPL 2020 could play a huge role in him making the squad. The former India skipper had a stellar season with the bat in IPL 2019, scoring 416 runs in just 12 innings, scoring three half-centuries at a strike rate of 134.62.

READ | Jamia Suspends Professor For 'deliberately Failing Non-Muslim Students', Inquiry Initiated

Coronavirus cases in India

As of March 27, 694 cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) in India, asper the official data by the health ministry. 45 people have been cured and 16 death have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15.

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with states declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. All domestic airplanes and trains have ceased operation. Visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

READ | Health Workers In Rajasthan Sing A Song To Keep Spirit High Amid Fight Against Coronavirus