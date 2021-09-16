MS Dhoni Named In Union Govt's High-level Expert Committee To Review NCC

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been named in a high-level expert committee constituted by the Ministry of Defence to conduct a comprehensive review of the National Cadet Corps (NCC). According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Defence, the committee has been formed to review NCC in order to make the organisation more relevant in the current times. Former MP Shri Baijayant Panda has been appointed the chairperson of the committee. Other notable members of the committee include Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra, and former Union Minister for Sports, Rajyavardhan Rathore.

"The Terms of Reference of the Committee, inter-alia, broadly provide for suggesting measures which can empower NCC cadets to contribute more effectively towards nation-building and national developmental efforts in various sectors; propose measures for gainful engagement of its Alumni for the betterment of the organisation as a whole and to study/recommend best practices of similar international youth organisations for inclusion in the NCC curriculum," the Ministry of Defence press release read.

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) was founded in 1988 with an aim of developing young Indians with leadership qualities in all walks of life. The organisation is also recognised for encouraging India's youth to join the armed forces. Dhoni, who has been appointed as a member of the high-level expert committee, is honorary Lt. Colonel in the Indian Army.

BCCI appoints M S Dhoni as mentor of Team India

Earlier this month, Dhoni was appointed by the BCCI as the mentor of Team India for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The BCCI announced that Dhoni has accepted its offer to mentor Team India for the upcoming T20 World Cup and will travel with the squad to provide assistance to skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri. Dhoni's association with the Indian team had ended after the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England, where India was eliminated after losing the semi-final match against New Zealand. Dhoni announced his international retirement a year later in August 2020.

Dhoni is currently in the UAE to take part in the second phase of IPL 2021, where he will assume charge of top-ranked side Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni will be seen in action on September 19 in the opening match of the second phase when CSK will lock horns against arch-rival Mumbai Indians. Chennai Super Kings had a humiliating season last year in the UAE, however, the Dhoni-led side staged a magnificent comeback in 2021 as they managed to reach the number two spot on the points table before the end of the first phase in May.

