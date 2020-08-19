MSRTC Allowed To Resume Inter-district Bus Services In Maharashtra; No E-pass Required

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday allowed the resumption of inter-district bus services operated by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation. A large number of people travel to Konkan from other districts during the Ganesh Chaturthi via bus. However, the government has specified that private buses shall not be allowed to ply.

Most importantly, passengers traveling on the MSRTC buses shall not require any permission or e-Pass. The MSRTC will issue the Standard Operating Procedure for the operation of these buses. All social distancing norms and measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 shall be followed. With a fleet of over 18,000 buses and nearly one lakh workforce, MSRTC will recommence its operations for the first time since the commencement of the nationwide lockdown. Approximately, over 65 lakh passengers would travel daily in MSRTC buses before the lockdown.

Fadnavis demands restrictions to be eased

Currently, there are 1,56,920 active cases in Maharashtra while 4,37,870 patients have been discharged and 20,687 fatalities have been reported. Despite the Ministry of Home Affairs announcing more relaxations for the Unlock 3.0 phase, the Maharashtra government has retained many of the earlier restrictions. Writing to Thackeray on August 14, Fadnavis backed the demand for immediately reopening gymnasiums across the state.

Fadnavis argued that the social, economic, and psychological impact of the COVID-19 crisis has to be factored in as well. He lamented the fact that gyms remained closed in the state at a juncture when liquor shops have been permitted to operate. While conceding that financial considerations are important, the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly questioned Thackeray on the lack of importance accorded to people's health. Citing the example of barbershops, Fadnavis regretted the fact that Maharashtra had not the lead in reopening economic activities.

The BJP leader said that all the lockdown restrictions will have to be gradually relaxed. Thereafter, he alleged that the state government's entire strategy to control the spread of COVID-19 had failed. Moreover, he slammed the MVA government for focusing more on rapid antigen tests than the RT-PCR test for the novel coronavirus.

