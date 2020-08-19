Sonu Sood Transports Over 200 Families From Mumbai To Konkan For Ganpati Celebrations

Actor Sonu Sood has been actively coming forward to help those in need amid the Coronavirus quarantine. After helping thousands of migrants reach their home town, the actor also launched an app to help find jobs. Sood also arranged a knee-replacement surgery for a 22-year-old girl. Now, the actor is helping Mumbaikars travel to Konkan to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

Sonu Sood transports 200+ families to Konkan for Ganpati

Every year, Ganpati Celebrations take place in full swing in Maharashtra. But with the Coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations this year are likely to be much simpler than previous years. With special Ganpati trains arranged for people to travel to their native for Ganesh Chaturthi, people were out of alternatives this year. Actor Sonu Sood stepped forward and arranged transport for people to travel from Mumbai to various Konkan regions.

The actor has already arranged transport for over 200 families and helped them reach their native in Konkan. Sood arranged buses for those families to be able to travel from Mumbai. Taking all kinds of preventive measures, the first batch of buses was sent to Malvan, Chiplun, Khed, Rajapur, Vaibhavwadi, Ratnagiri, and Tarala. Sood chose to make this move after many devotees begged the actor on social media to make it happen and help them reach their hometowns in Konkan.

Just a few days ago, Sood helped a girl in Gorakhpur by arranging and paying for her knee-replacement surgery. The girl was in urgent need of the surgery and was unable to receive because her family was struck with financial troubles amid the Coronavirus pandemic. When the girl reached out to the actor for help, Sonu Sood got in touch with her and informed her that he has spoken to a doctor and arranged the surgery for her and also arranged for her family's travel to the hospital and back.

Apart from all of its, the actor has also been arranging flights to bring students back home from foreign countries. Sonu Sood earlier made headlines for extending his help to 12 ill kids from the Philippines. He arranged a free charter flight to fly in the 12 kids with their families to receive a transplant surgery in a hospital based in Delhi. The kids were all victims of acute liver disease and required an urgent organ transplant.

