'Adhere To Lockdown Rules During Ramadan':Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Urges The Muslim Community

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has appealed to all Indian Muslims to stay indoors and strictly adhere to the guidelines of lockdown and social distancing during the holy month of Ramadan. The festival month is set to start from 24 April. Naqvi, who is also the Chairman of Central Waqf Council (the regulatory body of state Waqf boards in India), informed that more than 7 lakh registered mosques, dargah and other religious institutions come under the state waqf boards across the country. Notably, most of the Muslim nations including Saudi Arabia, have denounced mass gathering during Ramadan at religious places.

'Directed to take an effective approach'

Union Minister Naqvi said, "The state waqf boards, through the Central Waqf Council, have been directed to take an effective approach to ensure that people do not gather at religious and other places under any circumstances during the holy month of Ramadan. There is a need to take help of various religious and social organisations, the people and the local administration in this regard. These religious and social organisations and personalities need to co-operate with the local administration in strict and effective implementation of lockdown and social distancing during the holy month of Ramadan."

Naqvi also said, "Pro-active, effective and positive efforts of state waqf boards and religious-social organisations ensured the Muslims of the country observed Shab-e-Barat on 8th and 9th April by offering prayers and performing all other religious rituals on the occasion staying inside their homes." In view of the challenges of Coronavirus pandemic, the co-operation of Indian Muslims in implementation of the guidelines of lockdown and social distancing, strictly and honestly, on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat has been laudable.

The Union Minister further added, "There is a need to make the people aware so that they perform all the religious rituals staying inside their homes during the holy month of Ramadan and follow the lockdown and social distancing norms. Such efforts are not only needed at mosques and other religious places, but also at other public as well as the individual places where the Muslims gather during the holy month of Ramadan to perform religious rituals." He went on to say that the entire country is seriously and honestly following the guidelines of lockdown and social distancing on the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Image Credits: PIB