Goa CM Pramod Sawant Lauds Goans For Positives Response Towards Community Covid Survey

Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant on Monday lauded the positive response of Goans towards the door-to-door community Covid survey. In his tweet, the Chief Minister also praised the unity of Goans to fight against the global pandemic Coronavirus. The three-day community survey commenced on April 13 and will conclude on April 15.

READ | Need of the Hour Docu-film 'Coronavirus: How to Isolate Yourself' Premieres on Sony BBC Earth

I am pleased to see the positive response by Goans for the community survey. Goans are united in the fights against #COVID19 and together we will root out this menace from our state.#GoaFightsCOVID19#IndiaFightsCOVID19 #DigitalIndia pic.twitter.com/FjtTJzT51H — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) April 13, 2020

READ | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says his team is devoted to fighting the Coronavirus pandemic

About the community survey

Earlier in the day, the door-to-door survey commenced in the state where a four-member team will be collecting data regarding the symptoms of influenza-like illness from each household. The data collection and mapping will be being done through a mobile app- COVID-Locator.

The survey teams consist of BLOs, primary/secondary school teachers, Aganwadi workers and meter readers, Gram sewaks, excise guards have been formed for the task. During the survey, questions related to age, travel history, symptoms, and so on will be asked. Along with it, it will also record whether anyone in the family is suffering from diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, kidney disease or respiratory disease.

Meanwhile, the government also conducted an extensive health survey from April 11 to April 13. According to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the survey mapped the travel history of people and check whether anyone is having COVID-19 symptoms.

READ | Goa Govt offices to resume functioning with 50 percent strength amid Coronavirus Lockdown

COVID-Locator app

Last week, the Goa government launched a 'COVID-Locator' app, a GPS based location tracker that will help the government in tracking those who have been home quarantined. With the help of this app, suspected and asymptomatic carriers of the deadly virus would be tracked when they leave their quarantine zones.

READ | Telangana police uses digital boards to spread Coronavirus awareness in slum areas