'Positive Environment', Says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi After Visiting Srinagar's Lal Chowk

While on a visit to the Union territory of Jammu-Kashmir, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi met and interacted with the locals at Lal Chowk on Wednesday. The Union Minister is on a visit to the valley as part of the Central Government's outreach program in the region post the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year. Naqvi stepped in to interact with the locals amid tight security arrangements at the local market.

While interacting with the media Naqvi said, "There is a positive environment (in the region). We are spreading positivity among other people by communicating with them. We are working to create a strong environment of change."

Adding further to his statement Naqvi also suggested that more outreach programs of such kind should be organised to connect with people.

Earlier on January 21, the Union Minister had announced that Rs 16 crore would be granted to Jammu and Kashmir under the 'Himayat' program. 12,000 young people have been trained under the program so far. During his visit, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also spoke about the establishment of AIIMS hospital at Samba and Awantipora.

Along with Naqvi, as many as 36 Union Ministers are visiting Jammu and Kashmir between January 18 and 25 to meet people and exchange relevant ideas about the growth and development of the region.

Central Government's outreach program

So far 5 out of 36 Union Ministers have arrived in the valley. According to the officials, only eight meetings are scheduled to be held in Kashmir over the next four days, while over 50 such meetings and programs are scheduled in the Jammu division.

None of the Union Ministers will be visiting the four militancy-infested south Kashmir districts of Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag, and Kulgam. The districts of Budgam, Kupwara, and Bandipora have also been kept out in the itinerary of the visiting ministers.

The visits by Ministers aim to make people aware of the "positive impact" of the abrogation of Article 370, which granted the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir the special status, and share "development initiatives taken by the government" with them, the officials said.

