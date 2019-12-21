Seemapuri: Delhi Court Allows Detained CAA Protestors To Meet Lawyers

Delhi's Karkardooma court on Saturday told the Seemapuri's station house officer (SHO) to allow the lawyers to meet people who were detained during protests against the CAA, in the area. The protest against the amended citizenship law turned violent near the Seemapuri area on Friday. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh sustained injuries during the incident.

Agitations have intensified in several parts of the country after the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in the Parliament which became an Act after receiving President's assent. Protesters are demanding the withdrawal of the Act, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians, fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

READ | Daryaganj Violence: Police Release 16 Minors Detained During CAA Protests

Police releases minors detained during Daryaganj protest

Delhi Police on Saturday released over 16 people including minors, who were detained by the police authorities in the anti-CAA protests. "More than 16 people including minors were released last night against whom no violence case was registered. Nineteen people are inside the police station. The police are looking at the details for now and are sorting out," Mariya, an activist stated while interacting with a news agency.

READ | CAA Stir: Mobile Services Suspended In Parts Of Delhi; Protesters Detained Near Red Fort

Multiple people had gathered outside the police station to receive their family members. The juveniles were released from custody and were handed over to their families after the verification process. Several policemen and protesters were injured in the violent clashes that erupted during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in the Daryaganj area of the national capital on Friday.

During the Daryaganj protest, the Delhi Police had detained around 40 people and had informed that strict legal action would be taken against those found involved in engaging in any form of violence or vandalism.

READ | Delhi Police Arrests 15 People After Violence Erupted In Daryaganj

Daryaganj violence

According to the police, the protestors had set ablaze a private car which was parked at Subhash Marg, Daryaganj, right outside the office of the DCP. The fire was immediately doused with water and fire extinguishers. Protesters also hurled stones at security personnel The Delhi Police resorted to lathi-charge and used water cannon to disperse protesters as violence erupted in the area during a march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Friday.

READ | Anti-CAA Protest: Police Conducts Flag March In Delhi's Seelampur Area

(With inputs from ANI)