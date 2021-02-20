Mulayam Singh Yadav's Daughter-in-law Aparna 'willingly' Donates ₹11 Lakh For Ram Mandir

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law donated Rs 11 lakhs for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Friday. Making the donation on Friday, Aparna Yadav said that she did so willingly and that she could not take responsibility for what her family had done. It is important to note that Mulayam Singh Yadav was the Uttar Pradesh CM in 1990 when orders were given to the police to open fire on 'kar sevaks' near the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on October 30, 1990. Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna said that 'past never equals the future' while making the donation on Friday for the Ram Mandir.

Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, donates Rs 11 lakhs for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.



"I have done it willingly. I cannot take responsibility for what my family has done. Past never equals the future," she said (19.02) pic.twitter.com/GLPBszcRzc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2021

Donation drive for Ram Mandir

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust which is overseeing the construction of Ayodhya Ram Mandir is conducting a mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya. The Trust was set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict on November 9, 2021, for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. The Trust announced in December that it will launch a mass contact and contribution campaign which began on January 15 and is said to go on till February 27. The trust had printed 4 crore coupons of Rs 10 denomination, 8 crore coupons of Rs 100 and 12 lakhs coupons of Rs 1,000 denomination for the donation drive. the Trust said nearly 4 lakh volunteers will cover 55 crore people (11 crore families) in 5 lakh villages during the campaign. The trust's treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri revealed that Rs.1511 crore has been deposited in its account so far. President Ram Nath Kovind has also donated Rs Five lakh in his personal capacity for the construction of the temple.

CM Yogi slams SP

Lashing out at the Samajwadi party's criticism on the Farm Laws, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday, said that the Opposition was against the laws as they were losing their cut from middlemen. Pointing out the closure of sugar mills and non-existent crop procurement in the consecutive SP and BSP reign, Adityanath listed his govt's direct cash transfer to farmers. Slamming the Republic Day violence, he alleged that the constitutional symbol was disrespected as part of a bigger conspiracy.

He added, "Samajwadi party should stop this bad habit of raising one issue and then running away while I am answering on it. They are big players who have destroyed farmers - some sold off sugar mills, some did not let procurement centers function. They did not have any plan for flood management. It is not farmers who are angry, but Opposition who are missing their cut from middlemen. While we are ready to resolve issues by talks, if anyone destroys public properties and take law and order in their hands, we will not allow this. It would be good if the Opposition accepts the truth."

