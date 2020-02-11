Mumbai: 25-year-old Accident Victim's Organs Save 5 Lives

A family's decision to donate the organs of an accident victim has saved five lives. 25-year-old Mahesh Yerunkar was injured in a road accident and declared brain dead by doctors. According to reports, he was riding pillion on a bike while returning from an event and collided with a truck.

The victim hails from Raigad district of Maharashtra. After the accident, Mahesh was initially admitted into a nearby hospital. On February 7, he was transferred to Mumbai's JJ Hospital. The dean of the hospital, Pallavi Saple was quoted saying that this was the third organ donation that took place in the hospital. She added that Yerunkar's organs saved the lives of five patients who are on their way to recovery.

Dean Saple added that all of Yerunkar's organs were eligible for donation. His livers helped two people — a small child and a senior citizen. She also thanked the family of the victim for giving the hospital the go-ahead for the donation and saving the lives of multiple patients in the process.

"I want to give the family a lot of credit. It was easy to convince the family once they spoke to our superintendent and social worker," she added.

India performs 2nd highest number of organ transplants globally

As per data available on the Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation, India performs the second largest number of transplants in the world, next only to the US. However, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan had said that there was a huge gap in India between those requiring transplants and organs available from deceased donors.

The Minister also said that there was a great need to create and enhance awareness about organ donation on a monumental scale to turn it into a mass movement so that people voluntarily pledge to donate their organs.

According to him, public representatives and public functionaries need to become torchbearers and ambassadors of this movement to not only spread awareness but also dispel myths and apprehensions in communities regarding organ donation. He also pointed out that there is a need for simplification of processes for transparent harvesting and transplantation of organs. He added that India needs to institutionalise its best practices to create credibility in the system to inspire confidence in people.

