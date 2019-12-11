Richest Temples In India Which Receive Donations In Large Numbers

The temples in India are rich in religious heritage, the country is proud of. There more than a million temples in India and some of them have reckoned to be places of immense faith and miracle which attracts devotees from across the world in large numbers. These temples also receive donations in cash, silver and gold which makes them the richest temples in India. Here's a look at some of the richest temples in India.

Richest temples in India

Tirupati Balaji, Andhra Pradesh

Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati was built in the 10th century. It is one of the world’s largest religious pilgrimage destinations. A government website has reported that this temple welcomes around 30,000 visitors every day and the donation collected every year is about ₹900 crores, making it one of the richest temples.

Shri Vaishno Devi Temple, Jammu

Dedicated to the goddess Vaishnavi, Vaishno Devi temple is located at an altitude of 5,200 feet inside a million-year-old cave. Around 10 million pilgrims visit this temple every year, which makes this temple the second most visited and richest temples in India. The donations collected in cash by the temple is ₹500 crore every year. The donations received in gold and silver are also more than a 100kgs.

Siddhivinayak, Mumbai

Siddhivinayak temple is another religious tourist attraction in Mumbai. This temple sees around 2 lakh people visiting, every day. Situated in South Mumbai, this temple is dedicated to Lord Ganesha who sits under a roof covered with gold. This temple collects around 125 hundred crores every year and many celebrities from around the world are seen visiting this temple, making it the richest temple in Mumbai and one of the richest temples in India.

Shirdi Sai Baba, Nashik

Shirdi’s Sai Baba temple located in Nasik is dedicated to the spiritual leader Sai Baba who was known to help the needy. He has millions of followers from across the world who pay a visit to this temple all around the year. The temple has reported that they receive ₹2,000 crores as donations, annually. The temple also receives many donations in gold and silver.

Sri Jagannath Puri Temple, Puri

The Jagannath Puri temple in Odisha is 30,000 acres of land registered under the name of Lord Jagannath. This makes him the richest landlord. The estimated amount of donation they receive every year is not reported but an estimated that devotees offered 209 kg gold during an annual ceremony itself.