Ghatkopar Fire Kills 2, 1 Missing; Mumbai Airport Operations Not Affected, Says MIAL

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) on Friday said reports of Mumbai Airport operations affected due to Ghatkopar fire are false. "The reports of Mumbai Airport operations affected due to Ghatkopar fire are not correct. Operations are normal at the airport," MIAL authorities said in a statement.

Fire at a factory in Ghatkopar

A massive fire had broken out at a factory in Ghatkopar in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The building is located in Subhash Nagar in the Saki Naka area. As per reports, the fire broke out at 5:40 pm on December 27. 10 fire tenders reached the spot immediately and the fire fighting operations to douse the fire were underway on Friday. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained, however, two casualties have been reported so far and one person is reportedly missing.

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at a factory in Ghatkopar; fire tenders at spot. No casualties reported. — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2019

The fire at the Ghatkopar factory was confined to the 30 to 35 galas/godowns containing various chemicals. Foam Tenders from MARG Group (HPCL, BPCL, IOC, BARC & RCF) and MBPT have been asked to deploy through DMCR. JCB, Dumpers & MCGM labors have been asked to sent from L-Ward. Around 12-14 fire engines and 10-12 water tankers are on the spot.

Incidents of fire breaking out are on the rise as in the last week also a fire broke out in a 12-story building in the Ghatkopar area. The firefighters had evacuated 20 people, including 15 women, from the building. As per reports, the fire had started on the fifth floor of the building. A fire official said that there was a fire at Shreeji Tower on Rajavadi Road at around 5.30 pm. Four fire engines had reached the spot immediately and the fire was doused within two hours.

Also on Sunday (December 22), a fire broke out at Labh Shrivalli building in Vile Parle, West Mumbai. The blaze erupted at around 7 pm and was confined to two to three offices on the 7th, 8th and the 13th floor of the building. The cause of the fire was said to be a short circuit. Eight to 10 fire tenders were rushed to the Labh Shrivalli building on Bajaj Road in Vile Parle to douse the fire.

