Chile: Wildfire Leaves 700 People Homeless In Port City Of Valparaiso

Nearly 245 homes were destroyed in the recent forest fire in the Chilean port city of Valparaiso where 700 people were left homeless in the low-income area. The fire that originated from the hills of Rocuant and San Roque spread through the entire neighbourhood on Christmas Eve. The blaze was so massive that the Valparaiso fire department sought help from the neighbouring fire fighting units to contain the fire. Helicopters poured thousands of gallons of water on the site on December 25.

Read: Dozens Of Families In Chile Left Homeless On Christmas After Forest Fire

Chilean forest fire

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera while visiting the affected areas on Thursday said that the authorities have enough evidence to conclude that the fire was started deliberately. Interior Minister Gonzalo Blumel said that the police are looking into the video evidence they have acquired from social media. In the video, a car can be seen parked near the place where the fire first started. Local residents also confirmed that a car was parked in the hills just before the fire started.

Read: Chile: Helicopters Douse Fire That Destroyed 200 Homes In Valparaiso

The fire was fully brought under control at midday on Thursday with the help of nine firefighting teams, two water trucks and five helicopters, Chile's forestry commission said. Nearly 445 acres of grasslands were destroyed by the fire while a state of emergency had been declared in the city. Valparaiso, known for its wood-frame houses was ravaged by fire after high summer temperatures fed by strong winds helped the blaze spread.

Read: Wildfires Pose Threat In California Property Insurance Market

It is not just Chile on the southern hemisphere that is engulfed in wildfires, Australia is also facing its worst crisis in the recent past. Forests in Australia have been burning since the start of summer in the country. Scientists are saying that late monsoon in India could be one of the reasons behind Australian bushfires. Nine people have been killed in this season's bushfire while 1,000 homes have been destroyed.

Read: Delhi: Forty People Rescued After Fire Breaks Out In Krishna Nagar Building