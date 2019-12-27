Sydney: Raging Bushfires Could Threaten Drinking Water Supply

With Australia still being plagued by raging wildfires, authorities in Sydney have raised concerns that the wildfires near the city's main drinking water catchment area, stating that the ash clouds produced from the fires could pollute the water resource. According to reports, firefighters continued to put out fires that have been burning land around Lake Burragorang, which is provided for 80% of Sydney's drinking water sent via the Warragamba Dam.

'Wildfires could threaten water supply'

While talking to a local media outlet, a professor at the University of New South Wales said that the wildfires could threaten the water supply in two ways. He said that the fires could damager pumping stations and pipes, adding that the ash clouds could enter and pollute the water.

According to reports, firefighters have managed to save the main infrastructure of the water catchment system. Also, with a severe lack of downpour, ash and other materials resulting from the fires was accumulating washing rather than going into the lake. According to reports, a downpour between 100mm to 200mm could wash the residue into the water, thus contaminating it.

'No relation between climate policies and wildfires'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on November 21 denied that his climate policies had caused unprecedented bushfires and insisted that his government was doing enough to tackle the issue of global warming. Dozens of new blazes have been raging the countryside and even Sydney has been engulfed in hazardous smoke. PM Morrison said that despite the air quality, the Australian government was 'doing their bit' after refusing for weeks to register the link between wildfires in the county and climate change.

The thick smog which covered Sydney on November 21 raised concerns of the people while the fire services department said that the smoke is expected to continue for several days. The recent wildfires have destroyed more than 600 homes in the country's most populous state. Advisories have been issued for people with respiratory or heart conditions to stay indoors and seek medical advice when necessary.

The fires have been sparked by dry conditions after the drought that prevailed for three years and the experts believe that it has been intensified by climate change. It is a major factor that has spurred a sharp political debate in recent days. The firefighters expect that the fire bushes will continue for weeks without significant rainfall. Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said there is just a 25 per cent chance that the country's eastern coast will receive average rainfall between December 1 and February 28.

