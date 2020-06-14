Mumbai EMU Services Likely To Commence For Essential Workers Soon: Sources

Quick links:
As Maharashtra starts the 'Mission Begin Again', the local train services in Mumbai for essential workers are likely to commence soon, stated sources. The final decision will be announced later in the day on June 14 after a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other officials.
Earlier on Thursday, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Varshan held a video conference with Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope and conveyed the pleas, stressing on the importance of local trains to help those engaged in essential services. Meanwhile, CM Thackeray has also been corresponding with the Central government demanding to resume local rail services for the essential workers in the city.
Read: Majeed Memon grieves at death of Mumbai cops, calls for better COVID treatment facilities
Read: Artificial Intelligence-based 'FebriEye' scanning set up at CSMT, LTT stations in Mumbai
On Saturday, a day after Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crossed the one lakh mark, its capital-- Mumbai which is the worst-affected city, reported 1383 new cases and 69 new deaths. The city also saw 795 new recoveries taking its tally to 25,947. Mumbai now has 56,740 cases and 2,111 fatalities. Meanwhile, the Birhanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has increased its containment zones to 810, while over 4,627 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While Dharavi has been the most affected COVID-19 area, according to recent BMC reports, Borivali is the current most affected place with the doubling rate at 12 days. Currently, Mumbai's doubling rate stands at 25 days which is higher than the national average of 17.4 days.
Meanwhile, three Mumbai three hospitals-- Kasturba hospital, Nair hospital, and KEM hospital have been selected by ICMR for plasma trials. The hospitals are using the technique called 'Chemiluminescent Immunoassay' (CLIA) to check anti-bodies' levels.
Read: Mumbai's doubling rate slows to 25 days with 1383 new COVID cases; city tally at 56,740
Read: Mumbai: Cong leader Sanjay Nirupam blames low testing capacity for 'weaker COVID fight'