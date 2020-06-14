Mumbai EMU Services Likely To Commence For Essential Workers Soon: Sources

As Maharashtra starts the 'Mission Begin Again', the local train services in Mumbai for essential workers are likely to commence soon, stated sources. The final decision will be announced later in the day on June 14 after a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other officials.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Varshan held a video conference with Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope and conveyed the pleas, stressing on the importance of local trains to help those engaged in essential services. Meanwhile, CM Thackeray has also been corresponding with the Central government demanding to resume local rail services for the essential workers in the city.

Modalities likely to be discussed

According to sources, there are several modalities that are likely to be discussed in the meeting that will be held later in the day. Some of the topics that are likely to be discussed are:

No tickets to be issued from the counter. The state government will provide a list of passengers and tickets will be directly handed over to the state govt. Payment will be on an advance deposit basis.

The state government must issue QR code enabled I-cards to all the essential workers. I-cards will also bear color-coding to enable swifter ticket checking.

All trains will run end-to-end with stoppages only at fast stations.

The state government must stagger office timings to avoid overcrowding in trains and at stations.

No thermal scanning at stations.

The state government will deploy manpower to conduct the first round of ticket checking from their side to ensure only essential services workers enter station premises.

Announcement systems should be functioning at all boarding/deboarding stations. TMS feeding must also be ensured.

All ticket checking staff to report to their HQ from Monday with QR code scanner downloaded in their mobile phones.

PPEs should be provided to all TTEs.

Sectional Inspectors to supervise their stations.

COVID-19 in Mumbai

On Saturday, a day after Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crossed the one lakh mark, its capital-- Mumbai which is the worst-affected city, reported 1383 new cases and 69 new deaths. The city also saw 795 new recoveries taking its tally to 25,947. Mumbai now has 56,740 cases and 2,111 fatalities. Meanwhile, the Birhanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has increased its containment zones to 810, while over 4,627 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While Dharavi has been the most affected COVID-19 area, according to recent BMC reports, Borivali is the current most affected place with the doubling rate at 12 days. Currently, Mumbai's doubling rate stands at 25 days which is higher than the national average of 17.4 days.

Meanwhile, three Mumbai three hospitals-- Kasturba hospital, Nair hospital, and KEM hospital have been selected by ICMR for plasma trials. The hospitals are using the technique called 'Chemiluminescent Immunoassay' (CLIA) to check anti-bodies' levels.

