Mumbai: Fall In COVID-19 Cases Coincide With Fewer Tests; Active Cases Tally At 22,996

On Tuesday, July 7, Mumbai witnessed a significant dip in cases with 806 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. However, the fall in the number of cases from Monday (395) coincided with 549 fewer COVID-19 tests being conducted in the city. Mumbai's COVID-19 tally has surged to 86,132. At present, there are 22,996 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The number of recovered soared to 58,137 after 985 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 64 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 4,999. 54 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

3,63,120 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till July 6. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 1.58% from June 30- July 6. The patient doubling rate in the city has increased to 44 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district is 67%. According to the BMC, steps such as decentralized hospital bed management system, ward war rooms with 30 dedicated lines, private-public partnership for proactive screening, door-to-door screening and strict enforcement of containment measures in high-risk zones have helped control the spread of COVID-19.

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Tally Crosses 7 Lakh-mark, Recovery Rate Soars To 61.13%

Read: Mumbai Police Urge People To Beat COVID-19 In 'Mahi Way', Extend B'day Wishes To Dhoni

COVID-19 treatment facilities inaugurated

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated COVID-19 treatment facilities comprising 3520 beds in Mumbai. These facilities are spread out across Mulund, Dahisar, Mahalaxmi Race Course, and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The Mulund facility contains 1,700 beds out of which 500 are reserved for the Thane Municipal Corporation.

While the CCC at the Mahalaxmi Race Course has 700 beds, the BKC facility has 112 ICU beds. The COVID Care Centre at Dahisar East has 900 beds. On the other hand, the facility in Dahisar West is a dedicated Coronavirus hospital having 108 ICU beds.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray inaugurated 3520 bed Corona treatment facilities. These facilities will be spread out across Mulund, Dahisar, Mahalaxmi Race course and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). pic.twitter.com/IsJGvOBLWG — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 7, 2020

Read: Another Mumbai Cop Dies Of COVID-19, Toll Reaches 43

Boost for testing in Mumbai

In a landmark move, the BMC has decided that an individual can get himself tested without a doctor's prescription. Labs have been empowered to conduct RT-PCR tests as per the ICMR guidelines. Aaditya Thackeray, the Guardian Minister for Mumbai Suburban district contended that this step would help boost testing without any delays.

Read: Sharad Pawar Dismisses Talk Of Rift In MVA, Dubs CM Uddhav's Performance As 'satisfactory'