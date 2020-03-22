The Debate
Mumbai Locals Suspended From March 23 To 31 As Railways Suspends All Passenger Trains

In a massive development amid rising cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra, local trains in Mumbai, also known as city's lifeline has been suspended

In a massive development amid rising cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra, local trains in Mumbai, also known as city's lifeline has been suspended from March 23 to 31. This comes within hours of the announcement by the Indian Railways that all passenger trains till March 31 is suspended, and only goods train will run.

On Sunday, due to 'Janta Curfew', 1,151 local trains were cancelled in Mumbai. According to a press release, only 1,100 trains out of 1,774 trains will run in Central line on Sunday. 674 of them have been cancelled. In the Western Line, out of 1,278 trains, only 801 trains will be function. The remaining 477 have been cancelled.

Till March 22, 341 confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus with two death reported in Mumbai, one in Delhi, Kalaburagi and Punjab and Bihar each. On Thursday, the Centre announced stringent measures to combat the novel Coronavirus crisis. For instance, international flights shall not be allowed to land in India from March 22 for a week. Moreover, the Centre has directed the state governments to advise the people below the age of 10 and above the age of 65 to remain at home. The state governments have also been instructed to enforce work from home for private-sector employees barring for those working in emergency or essential services.  

Italy records 793 new Coronavirus deaths in a single day

Addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. Thereafter, he announced that Janta Curfew - a curfew for the people and of the people would be observed on Sunday, March 22. On this day, all citizens except those providing essential services were requested not to step out of the house from 7 am to 9 pm. 

Coronavirus: India's 'Janta Curfew' kicks in; City Streets deserted; LIVE Updates

