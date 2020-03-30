Mumbai Police Arrests 2 Persons For Illegally Hoarding 10,000 Bottles Of Hand Sanitisers

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, Mumbai's Charkop Police on Monday arrested two persons for illegally hoarding around 10,000 bottles of hand sanitisers for black marketing. The accused arrested by the cops are a resident of Kandivali and were arrested under multiple sections of The Essential Commodities Act.

"The worth of hand sanitisers is Rs 10,28,500. There were 7,500 bottles of 500 ml and 2,300 of 100 ml," said the police.

READ | Hyderabad Police arrests 3 for the illegal sale of duplicate hand sanitisers

Hyderabad Police arrests 3 for illegal sale of duplicate hand sanitisers

Earlier on Sunday, the Hyderabad Police arrested three persons for illegally selling duplicate hand sanitisers amid the Coronavirus crisis. According to reports, the police also seized around 188 bottles of duplicate instant hand sanitiser liquid worth Rs 20,000.

As per the official release from Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Chakravarthy Gummi, the sleuths of Commissioners Task Force, South Zone Team, Hyderabad, along with Mirchowk and Bhavani Nagar Police conducted a joint operation and busted duplicate hand sanitiser sellers at Murad Mahal Road and Sara Medical, Mirchowk, Hyderabad respectively on March 27.

According to the official release, the accused have been identified as Mohd Shakeeluddin, Syed Azher Hussain, Abdul Wajid, and Mohd Abdul Wasey.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India at 'local transmission' stage; total cases at 1071

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, over 1071 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) and at least 29 deaths have been reported to date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and a complete nationwide lockdown till April 14 has been imposed.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a relief package for the poor and the affected persons due to the deadly Coronavirus. According to the minister, the package is worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore, under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana. Meanwhile, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

READ | Coronavirus outbreak: Punjab distilleries supply free sanitiser to hospitals

READ | Huge stock of masks, sanitisers seized in Mumbai; 10 held

(With inputs from ANI)