Hyderabad Police Arrests 3 For Illegal Sale Of Duplicate Hand Sanitisers

The Hyderabad police on Sunday arrested three persons for illegally selling duplicate hand sanitisers amid the Coronavirus crisis. According to reports, the police also seized around 188 bottles of duplicate instant hand sanitiser liquid worth Rs 20,000.

As per the official release from Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Chakravarthy Gummi, the sleuths of Commissioners Task Force, South Zone Team, Hyderabad, along with Mirchowk and Bhavani Nagar Police conducted a joint operation and busted Duplicate Hand Sanitiser sellers at Murad Mahal Road and Sara Medical, Mirchowk, Hyderabad respectively on March 27.

About the accused

According to the official release, the accused have been identified as Mohd Shakeeluddin, Syed Azher Hussain, Abdul Wajid, and Mohd Abdul Wasey. Reportedly, Mohd Shakeeluddin and Azher Hussain have been purchasing the duplicate hand sanitisers with the label -- Soft Care Med-Plus Sanitisers, Diamond Sanitisers and Healthy Hobby Hand Sanitiser from Abdul Wajid and Mohd. Further, Abdul Wasey at his residence situated at Moghalpura has been selling the same to the local Medical Shops and to innocent people illegally at higher rates.

The release further stated that "Abdul Wajid is one of the working partners of Sagar Homoeo Stores and Clinic and he is well known to prepare Homeo Medicine. They themselves preparing medicine for all diseases like hair loss, dandruff, skin pigmentation problems, pimples, psoriasis, eczema, etc., Due to the spread of COVID-19, the demand for usage of sanitisers is increased within a short period, they hatched a plan to earn easy money."

COVID-19 crisis in India

As of date, India has reported over 1,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Meanwhile, over 20 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Due to the outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put India under a national lockdown for 21 days. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

(With ANI Inputs)