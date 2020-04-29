'You Can Never Be Forgotten': Mumbai Police Bid Final Goodbye To Irrfan Khan

Mumbai Police condoled the demise of actor Irrfan Khan on April 29 and said he “can never be forgotten”. While bidding “goodbye” to the iconic actor, the Mumbai Police called Khan “Guru” who died at the age of 53 after a long battle with cancer at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He was admitted to the hospital on April 28 over a colon infection and the next day his team announced the saddening news of his demise. Millions remembered Khan’s legacy, Mumbai Police shared his dialogue from the movie, Life of Pi, “I suppose in the end, the whole of life becomes an act of letting go, but what always hurts the most is not taking a moment to say goodbye”.

‘I trust, I have surrendered’

Irrfan Khan’s team shared a heartfelt message for the actor starting with the words he used to express his fight with rare cancer back in 2018, ‘I trust, I have surrendered’. From remembering his work on screen that moved millions, in the statement, Khan is remembered as “strong soul” who took several battles in his life. Surrounded by his family and friends, Khan died leaving behind his legacy. On the day of mourning, Bollywood actors to politicians, everyone is pouring tributes for the “magical actor”.

