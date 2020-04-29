Irrfan Khan's Remarkable Dialogues From 'Life Of Pi' That Seem Even More Relevant Now

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai on April 29, 2020. The actor will forever be remembered for his expressive eyes, heartfelt smile and exceptional dialogue delivery. Every film that Irrfan Khan has been a part of has had dialogues that stayed with the audience for a considerable time period. Life Of Pi has been one of the greatest works of the veteran actor, whose sad demise has left the entire country with a void in the heart. Here is a look at a few impactful lines from his Academy award-winning film, Life Of Pi.

Impactful dialogues from Irrfan Khan's Life Of Pi

I suppose in the end, the whole of life becomes an act of letting go, but what always hurts the most is not taking a moment to say goodbye.

I much rather have you believe in something I don't agree with than to accept everything blindly, and that begins with thinking rationally.

Doubt is useful. It keeps faith a living thing. After all, you cannot know the strength of your faith until it has been tested.

Even when God seemed to have abandoned me, he was watching. Even when he seemed indifferent to my sufferings, he was watching.and when I was beyond all hope of saving, he gave me rest. That gave me a sign to continue my journey.

I surrender. What more do you want?

God, thank you for giving me my life. I am ready now.

Above all ..it is important not to lose hope.

Statement on Irrfan Khan's demise here

"I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: JoBlo Movie Trailers)

