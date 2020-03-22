The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Mumbai Police Takes To Twitter To Urge People To Take Measures Amid Coronavirus; See Post

General News

Mumbai Police has taken an initiative to aware the people about the deadly coronavirus outbreak sharing some tweets on the microblogging platform, Twitter.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mumbai police

Mumbai Police has taken an initiative to aware the people about the deadly Coronavirus outbreak by sharing some tweets on the microblogging platform, Twitter. In a recent tweet, Mumbai police wrote: "To protect good & to destroy evil’ has taken on newer dimensions. And so has our responsibility. In our effort to curb the ‘evil’ of #Coronavirus, the Commissioner's office has started screening visitors as well as our staff with an infrared thermometer gun."

READ: COVID-19: Two Special Trains Ferrying Passengers From Pune & Mumbai To Arrive In Patna

READ: 15 Held In Mumbai's CSMT For Flouting Home Quarantine Orders

1,151 local trains cancelled

Ahead of the 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday, 1,151 local trains have been cancelled in Mumbai. According to a press release, in the Western Line, out of 1,278 trains, only 801 trains will be function. The remaining 477 have been cancelled.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said the state government may be forced to shut down local trains in Mumbai if crowding continues at stations. In an appeal to the people, he said that people should use local trains in Mumbai only for essential services.

READ: Coronavirus: 306 Intl Travellers Quarantined In Mumbai On Sat

READ: Ahead Of 'Janta Curfew' On Sunday, Railways Cancel 1,151 Local Trains In Mumbai
(Pic Credit: Mumbai Police/Twitter)

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Baba Ramdev
BABA RAMDEV SUGGESTS YOGA
Experts claims Air Quality is picking up in quarantined areas
EXPERTS CLAIM AIR QUALITY IMPROVING
Mumbai local trains
MUMBAI LOCALS ON JANTA CURFEW
Janta Curfew
POLICE DEPTS' TWEET ON JANTA CURFEW
WEST BENGAL TO OPEN SCHOOLS DURING 'JANATA CURFEW' TO DISTRIBUTE MID-DAY MEALS
Bihar
BIHAR'S 1ST COVID 19 CASES