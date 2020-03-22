Mumbai Police Takes To Twitter To Urge People To Take Measures Amid Coronavirus; See Post

Mumbai Police has taken an initiative to aware the people about the deadly Coronavirus outbreak by sharing some tweets on the microblogging platform, Twitter. In a recent tweet, Mumbai police wrote: "To protect good & to destroy evil’ has taken on newer dimensions. And so has our responsibility. In our effort to curb the ‘evil’ of #Coronavirus, the Commissioner's office has started screening visitors as well as our staff with an infrared thermometer gun."

‘To protect good & to destroy evil’ has taken on newer dimensions. And so has our responsibility.



In our effort to curb the ‘evil’ of #Coronavirus, the Commissioner's office has started screening visitors as well as our staff with an infrared thermometer gun.#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/JZmztDGcpP — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 21, 2020

Sometimes, all you need to do be a superhero is to stay home! #TakingOnCorona



PC - @nithinsuren pic.twitter.com/KfbWg6qymN — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 21, 2020

'सज्जनांचे रक्षण व दुर्जनांचा नाश' ह्या आदर्शाला आता एक नवीन आयाम लाभला आहे-



कोरोनाव्हायरसचा प्रसार रोखण्यासाठी आयुक्त कार्यालयात येणाऱ्या प्रत्येक व्यक्तीचं व कर्मचाऱ्याचं तापमान इन्फ्रारेड थर्मामिटर बंदुकीचा वापर करुन त्यांना तपासल्या नंतरच प्रवेश दिला जातोय. #TakingOnCorona — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 21, 2020

तुम्ही एकटे कोरोनटाईन असलात तरी तुमच्या मागे आम्ही ठामपणे उभे आहोत.

कृपया कोरोनटाईन असताना बाहेर जाऊ नका .

त्यामुळे तुम्ही आणि तुमचे आप्त धोक्यात याल.

एकटे रहा..सुरक्षित रहा.. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 20, 2020

1,151 local trains cancelled

Ahead of the 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday, 1,151 local trains have been cancelled in Mumbai. According to a press release, in the Western Line, out of 1,278 trains, only 801 trains will be function. The remaining 477 have been cancelled.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said the state government may be forced to shut down local trains in Mumbai if crowding continues at stations. In an appeal to the people, he said that people should use local trains in Mumbai only for essential services.

(Pic Credit: Mumbai Police/Twitter)