Mumbai Rains: Portion Of Building Wall Collapses In Marine Lines, No Injuries

Amid heavy downpour across Mumbai, a portion of a building wall collapsed in the city's Marine Lines area on Thursday midnight. No injuries have been reported so far. The fire brigade officials and police officers have reached the spot. The incident comes only a day after two people were injured after a portion of a house collapsed at Pavwala Street in Mumbai. Both the injured were taken to a hospital.

Meanwhile, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has forecasted 'heavy rainfall' for Mumbai and its suburbs for the next 18 hours, issuing an 'orange alert'. "Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely to occur over Mumbai city, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts during the next 18 hours," said IMD in their advisory.

"There is an influence of low-level cyclonic circulation over north Konkan in lower tropospheric levels and an East-west shear zone along 18° at middle tropospheric level, Konkan area is experiencing active monsoon conditions with the occurrence of heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places in Mumbai during past 24-hours," the IMD added.

Several incidents of building collapse reported

Two persons suffered minor injuries and five others were rescued after a portion of an old three-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Grant Road area on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The incident occurred at around 1 pm, when it was raining heavily, it said.

The wall of the second and the third floor of the Adenwala building collapsed, following which two fire engines and an ambulance were rushed to the spot for the search and rescue operation, the BMC said. Two persons injured in the mishap were taken to nearby HN Reliance Hospital in a police van, while the fire brigade rescued five other people, the BMC said.

It is a cessed building of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), where 20 families resided when the incident took place, it added. The BMC said that all the families were rescued and being shifted to transit camps in the western suburbs.

Meanwhile, three more incidents of house or wall collapse occurred in the city, but nobody was reported injured in them, the BMC said. The civic body said that the city also witnessed 24 incidents of tree fall and six of short circuits.

