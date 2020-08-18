Mumbai Records 892 Recoveries In A Day; COVID-19 Cases Grow At 0.79% From August 11-17

With 931 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 18, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 1,30,410. At present, there are 17,697 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The number of recovered soared to 1,05,193 after 892 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 49 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 7,219. 40 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

6,63,400 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till August 17. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.79% from August 11-August 17. As of August 17, 3846 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,437 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 10,525, 1,092, and 1,835 respectively.

While there are 578 active containment zones currently, 5,543 buildings have been sealed. 3,821 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 3,510 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 89 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district stands at 80%.

Novel coronavirus in India

Currently, there are 6,73,166 active COVID-19 cases in India while 19,77,779 patients have been discharged and 51,797 fatalities have been reported. With 57,584 COVID-19 patients getting cured in the last 24 hours, the country registered the single-highest one-day spike of recoveries. The recovery rate stands at 73.18%.

Moreover, the difference between the recovered and active cases has soared to 13,04,613. Meanwhile, the case fatality rate remains constant at 1.92%. After 8,99,864 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of tests done in India has increased to 3,09,41,264. The number of COVID-19 testing labs rose to 1476 including 971 labs in the government sector and 505 private labs.

