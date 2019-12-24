Mumbai Resident Allegedly Thrashed By Sena Workers For FB Post Against Uddhav Thackeray

After a resident from Wadala posted “objectionable” content over social media against the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, he was allegedly thrashed by Sena workers on Sunday. The man named, Hiramai Tiwari said, “On December 19, I posted that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's comparison of Jamia Millia incident with Jallianwala Bagh was wrong. After that 25-30 people thrashed me and tonsured my head.”

Police demands compromise

Hiramai Tiwari added, “I went to the police station. Police officials prepared a report that I was beaten up. But after some time they typed a new letter and asked me to compromise... I demand strict action in the case.”

Uddhav Thackeray’s Jallianwala Bagh comparison

In a shocking remark, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray equated the violence in the Jamia Millia Islamia University with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in which the British opened fire killing hundreds of unarmed people. He claimed that there was an attempt to instil an atmosphere of fear in the minds of the youth. Contending that the country could not be stable if the young people were provoked, he requested the Centre not to do so. Moreover, he described the youth as a ‘bomb’ which could explode anytime.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister remarked, “The way in which the police barged into the University and indulged in firing, it seemed as if the days of Jallianwala Bagh have returned. An effort is being made to instil an atmosphere of fear in the country and the youth, similar to that of the Jallianwala Bagh incident. I fear that a country where the youth is provoked, the country cannot be stable. I want to tell the Centre to not provoke the youth. The youth are the strength of the country. The youth is like a bomb and do not try to ignite the bomb.”

Sharad Pawar backs Uddhav Thackeray's comment

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Pawar commented on Uddhav's remarks and said, "If he has said so, then it seems we are on the right track and our government will last long." The unlikely alliance between Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on one hand and ideologically different NCP-Congress on the other saw some friction last week when the Sena warned that Congress leaders must not insult Veer Savarkar.

