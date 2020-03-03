Mumbai: Woman Drives Uber Home After Driver Falls Asleep

A woman had to drive herself home in an Uber car after the driver fell asleep and the car recklessly skewed in the traffic. The 28-year-old Tejaswini Divya Naik called an Uber rental drive to reach her home in Mumbai from Pune City. The driver arrived as expected and drove fine during the start of the trip, until, after a few miles, he started dozing off to sleep.

Tejaswini suspected that the driver was in no condition to drive her home safely. She noticed that his head was leaning forward constantly each time as he was trying very hard to keep his eyes fixated on the road. He was clearly struggling to stay awake as he almost rammed the car into the oncoming traffic several times. It was at this time that the woman woke the driver up and asked him to drive back into the right lane.

Tejaswini, who works in the Bollywood industry, told the media that she asked the driver to pull over on the side of the road and convinced him to let her drive. She explained to him that they could both reach her destination without getting hurt if he let her drive while he can take a nap in the passenger’s seat. She further added saying that she was shocked to see him sleeping the whole time until they arrived at her address.

Uber issued an apology

Tejaswini shared the incident on her social media saying that she was angry at the fact that Uber allowed drivers to work even when they hadn’t rested properly. It poses a grave threat to the safety of the passengers, she added. She mentioned that it was fortunate that she could drive.

Tejaswini continued that at some point she thought of asking for help but added that she did not want to bother her friend who was constantly in touch with her over the phone. She wrote in a tweet that she contacted Uber to narrate the incident on Twitter and Instagram, but they took no further steps except for an apology. She was asked to get the cops involved instead and lodge an FIR.

thanking god I’m alive right now and I wasn’t asleep when this happened & that I know how to drive.@Uber @Uber_Support @Uber_India I am seething with anger right now. how dare they drive if they’re not well rested? how dare they put anyone else’s life at risk?

part 1 #uber pic.twitter.com/lUUFXpHCQS — tejaswinniethepooh (@teja_main_hoon_) February 21, 2020

