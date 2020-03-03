Hampshire man builds his own home by watching DIY videos on Youtube

UK man built his house merely by watching youtube videos and other DIY clips on the internet. Graham Harley from Hampshire worked for a decade to finally come up with his own bungalow which he built using a material worth £140,000. According to reports, Harley’s self-constructed property in Ringwood consists of the main house and two outbuildings. The outbuildings have a TV room and a gym and the main house has two bathrooms, a large open plan lounge area, a kitchen and a dining room.

Talking about the idea to international media, the 51-year-old said that he first came across the idea when his friend was building his home and asked him to carry blocks. He added that at that time he observed how buildings were made and also got to know a builder. Then one day, the builder joked that he should build his home by himself and the idea struck him.

Harley who was a novice in the field learnt skills like roofing and plastering by searching online, international media reported. He is not planning to sell it and will share it with his partner, Mary Wales till they both retire.

